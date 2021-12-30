Will consider termination of pregnancy in minor rape cases after Govt files report: HC

The direction came after the opinion rendered by the Medical Board which had been constituted in this regard.

“From the perusal of the opinion of the Medical Board, it is abundantly clear that not only one medical practitioner but the Board of Doctors has recommended the medical termination of pregnancy of the minor,” the court said. “It is, thus, apparent that in case the pregnancy of the minor is not terminated at the earliest, it would multiply medical and other problems.”

Observing that “unfortunately” the minor girl became pregnant under alleged rape committed upon her, the court said, “Giving birth to a child before marriage that too, in unpleasant circumstances, is still considered stigmatic by many in the society.”