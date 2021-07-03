Will meet Delimitation Commission to present our viewpoint: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said that a delegation of Apni Party leaders will meet and present their viewpoint before the Delimitation Commission in both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir as per their scheduled appointments.

According to a statement issued here, “addressing media persons on the sidelines of a joining ceremony at Party headquarters in Lal Chowk Srinagar, Bukhari said that though he had pleaded for holding of assembly elections in J&K without waiting for the completion of delimitation process before the All Party meeting held in New Delhi on June 24, this year but the union leadership presented its genuine reasons against this demand.”

“The union leadership argued that the delimitation in J&K cannot be equated with that of Assam where the process was postponed. It may be because of the number of seats that are going to witness an increase in J&K. Having said so, Apni Party has decided to form two delegations of its leaders both in Srinagar and Jammu who will meet the Delimitation Commission with our viewpoint on the entire process,” he added.