Will no longer support candidates of any party : APSCC

Srinagar: All Party Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) today said that it will no longer support candidates of any party in elections and will rather come up with candidates among its own community.

Addressing a press conference here APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said that they carry out a mass contact programme across the Kashmir valley shortly .

“Neither the successive governments of Jammu and Kashmir nor the people at the center have resolved the issues of the Sikh community even though the community is a minority community. Over the last many decades, we have been meeting the people at the helm with legitimate demands of the Sikh community. Chief ministers of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and governors were contacted with the hope that there would be light at the end, which never happened,” he said

The Sikh leadership said that as the elections are around the corner, APSCC has decided to change the strategy and they will no longer support candidates of any party whatsoever. They said since the mass contact programme would be carried out across Kashmir, they will find out probable candidates first in the context of the local body elections that can be announced at any point in time.