Will no longer support candidates of any party : APSCC

Srinagar: All Party Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) today said that it will no longer support candidates of any party in elections and will rather come up with candidates among its own community.
Addressing a press conference here APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said that they carry out a mass contact programme across the Kashmir valley shortly .
“Neither the successive governments of Jammu and Kashmir nor the people at the center have resolved the issues of the Sikh community even though the community is a minority community. Over the last many decades, we have been meeting the people at the helm with legitimate demands of the Sikh community. Chief ministers of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and governors were contacted with the hope that there would be light at the end, which never happened,” he said
The Sikh leadership said that as the elections are around the corner, APSCC has decided to change the strategy and they will no longer support candidates of any party whatsoever. They said since the mass contact programme would be carried out across Kashmir, they will find out probable candidates first in the context of the local body elections that can be announced at any point in time.
“Instead of beating around the bush, we will come up with candidates among the community. This will ensure that the power lies with the community itself, and it would not be used as a vote bank furthermore,” Raina said.
APSCC leader said that in this regard, they will seek the support of the majority community as the Sikh community has shared happiness and sorrow with the members of the majority community during turmoil and crises.
“We have been with them through thick and thin, and we will seek their support for the candidate where we feel that our candidate has a fair chance of winning. I am sure the people will support us, and as such, the strong bond of Kashmiriyat will be there forever,” Raina said.