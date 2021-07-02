Will request LG to release Mirwaiz: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Pitching for the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from house detention, Jammu Kashmir Apni President Syed Muhammad AltafBukhari Friday said that the role of the Institution of Mirwaiz is not limited only to socio-religious reforms, but it has its role for establishing democratic institutions and safeguarding democratic rights.

Bukhari said that he will request Lieutenant Governor to release MirwaizMolvi Muhammad Umar Farooq. “Mirwaiz plays an important role in society to fight social evils. At a time when there is a surge in suicide cases, drug abuse and other social crimes, Mirwaiz can influence the society. He has a say and command over people. I think his release from imprisonment will benefit the society,” Bukhari said.