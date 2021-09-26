Will restore Darbar Move if Apni Party comes to power: Altaf Bukhari

“I am not able to understand why the Darbar Move practice was stopped,” he said, criticising the administration for their one-sided decisions which had affected Jammu.

Bukhari also expressed concern over the failure of Jammu’s leaders who lack coordination among themselves to raise their voice against injustice with the people of Jammu, businessmen and the youth.

However, he said that the Apni Party would not compromise on the issues and fight shoulder-to-shoulder with the traders of Jammu.

Bukhari assured that if the Apni Party comes to power, they will restore ‘Darbar Move practice’ which was an emotional connection between the people of the two regions.

“No one can end the centuries-old practice and emotional bonding between Kashmir and Jammu regions,” he said. “It was our tradition, but unfortunately the administration does not know the importance of the ‘Darbar Move.’”

Bukhari said that Jammu had always been a business hub, but it was being ended whether it was land rights in which the business community was excluded from buying agricultural land.

He also criticized the role of a political party for remaining a “mute spectator” to the suffering of the people of Jammu.

“Jammu has been a trading hub for generations. However, I want to assure the people of Jammu that we are with them and we will fight for their cause,” Bukhari said.

He said that they do not indulge in double speeches like other politicians and that Jammu was equally important for them as Kashmir.

Bukhari said that the Apni Party would not want disruption of peace in J&K in any way since it was often taken as an excuse to defer elections. He also felicitated the J&K youth who cracked the UPSC exams.

“We are proud of our young generation for their remarkable achievement. With their selection, they have shown that they can compete at any level. This is our youth power. They are not less intelligent than others,” Bukhari said.