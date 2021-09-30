Will reverse 5 August 2019 decision if Congress gets absolute majority: G A Mir

Kupwara: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Thursday said that the decision taken on August 5 would be reversed if Congress enters the assembly with full majority.

Addressing a gathering in Duddi area of Machil sector close to the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Mir said that for everlasting peace in the region, both India and Pakistan should start a dialogue process.

He said that Congress had not snatched anything from the people of Jammu and Kashmir, instead given privileges to them whenever the party was in power.

Mir said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the national level had exploited the Congress stance of being in favour of Article 370 and they had to pay a heavy price for it yet Congress did not take a U-turn from its stand.

He said Congress was ready to participate in assembly polls but it appeared that BJP was in no mood to hold assembly elections in the near future.