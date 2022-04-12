Will stand shoulder to shoulder with daily wagers till their demands are fulfilled: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said his party will stand shoulder to shoulder with daily wagers till their demands are fulfilled.

Bukhari held a press conference at Party office M2 Church Lane Sonwar Srinagar. The press conference mainly focused on highlighting the plight of Power Development Department (PDD) daily wagers who are yet to be regularised.

During the press conference he laid stress on the burning issue related to the regularisation of PDD employees. He also laid focus on Implementation of Minimum Wages Act and said Kashmir is the first UT where the lawmakers are breaking the law by exploiting the PDD daily wagers and other contractual workers.