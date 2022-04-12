Will stand shoulder to shoulder with daily wagers till their demands are fulfilled: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said his party will stand shoulder to shoulder with daily wagers till their demands are fulfilled.
Bukhari held a press conference at Party office M2 Church Lane Sonwar Srinagar. The press conference mainly focused on highlighting the plight of Power Development Department (PDD) daily wagers who are yet to be regularised.
During the press conference he laid stress on the burning issue related to the regularisation of PDD employees. He also laid focus on Implementation of Minimum Wages Act and said Kashmir is the first UT where the lawmakers are breaking the law by exploiting the PDD daily wagers and other contractual workers.
Taking a dig at the Administration, Bukhari said nearly one lakh daily wagers are yet to be regularised and most of them are about to get retired. Calling the move as unacceptable, he raised issues of daily wagers working in various departments including PHE, Agriculture, Floriculture, Fisheries, Flood and Irrigation, Food and supplies, Health, Forest, Rehbari Khel (Sports) Wildlife, Hoticulture, HDF Command area, Tourism and several other contractual workers from various departments.
Sharing grief over the recent incident in which a lineman died due to electrification during the repairment work , he said playing politics on human sufferings is completely sickening. He demanded compensation to the family members of the deceased lineman from Pattan. He also demanded job opportunities to one of the kins of all those dailywagers who died in the line of duty.
Talking about the visit of PM Narendra Modi on April 24, Bukhari said PM should resolve the issue of thousands of daily wagers who have been struggling to fight for their rights. He said he is hopeful that justice would be served to the daily wagers who have been left unattended by the traditional parties till date .
Bukhari while showing strong resentment over the administrative apathy , he said if the issue of regularisation of daily wagers is not solved within 30-60 days, he will join the agggreived group on roads and stand shoulder to shoulder with them in the protest.
Bukhari raised the issue of Anganwadi Asha workers and Health workers who have been appointed under National Health Mission.