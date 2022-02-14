Winter Carnival commences at Kulgam

This event has been organised by the District Administration in collaboration with Aharbal Development Authority, Tourism department and Forest Division Kulgam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Div Com said that the Government intends to develop Aharbal at par with other tourist destinations in Kashmir. He said that the tourism destination in Kulgam has huge potential to attract tourists which needs to be fully exploited.

He also added that facilities are being developed at various unexplored tourism destinations to provide much wider choice to the tourists.

Pole, while praising the beauty of Aharbal and other unexplored destinations of Kulgam, urged the tourists to visit these areas.

The District Development Chairperson complimented and applauded the District Administration for the initiative to promote tourism and tourist destination of the district.