Winter Carnival commences at Kulgam

Kulgam: Winter Carnival, the festival to showcase the beauty of Kulgam for its recreational and adventure potential commenced today with a colourful start from the Snow-covered Aharbal tourist destination, here.
The Winter Carnival was thrown open by Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole in presence of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat from Aharbal Tourist destination by flagging-off trekkers group and by inaugurating several Snow games.
This event has been organised by the District Administration in collaboration with Aharbal Development Authority, Tourism department and Forest Division Kulgam.
Speaking on the occasion, the Div Com said that the Government intends to develop Aharbal at par with other tourist destinations in Kashmir. He said that the tourism destination in Kulgam has huge potential to attract tourists which needs to be fully exploited.
He also added that facilities are being developed at various unexplored tourism destinations to provide much wider choice to the tourists.
Pole, while praising the beauty of Aharbal and other unexplored destinations of Kulgam, urged the tourists to visit these areas.
The District Development Chairperson complimented and applauded the District Administration for the initiative to promote tourism and tourist destination of the district.
Earlier, in his welcome address, the DC said that the initiative of organizing this winter carnival is to promote winter tourism activities in unexplored scenic places, destinations of the district and to boost the tourism sector in Kulgam.
Snow games that were inaugurated and played today at Aharbal include Snow Rugby, Snow Volleyball, Snow Runs for peace, Snow skiing, Tug of war etc and such Snow events/games were carried out for the first time here in Aharbal.