Winter preparedness arrangements reviewed

Regarding water supply, the Executive Engineer PHE was directed to ensure availability of drinking water through tankers in water stressed areas of the district.

Regarding Food Safety & Consumer Affairs, the DC was informed that sufficient stock of essential commodities including rice, flour, LPG and kerosene is available in the godowns of the district to meet the requirements of the people especially in far flung areas.

The DC directed the AD Food to ensure that 15 percent strategic reserve oil is maintained by the petrol pump dealers to meet requirements in times of emergencies in the district.

Regarding availability of firewood depots, the Tehsildars were directed to provide an additional list of depots which need to be created for supply of firewood.

The DC also took a detailed review of other arrangements including availability of medicine, firewood and Helicopter services for evacuation/medical exigencies and the concerned officers were directed to ensure fool-proof arrangements on the ground so that people do not face difficulties at the time of requirement.

The DC directed all the District/Sectoral officers not to leave their station without proper permission from his office.

Among others ADC Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat; ADC Handwara, Nazir Ahmad Mir; OC BEACON, besides, senior Police/Army and District Officers attended the meeting.