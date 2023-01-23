WINTER PREPAREDNESS? Machil residents carry octogenarian patient on shoulders to health center

Kupwara: The non-clearance of snow from the inner roads by the authorities subjected the Machil residents to acute hardships, forcing the locals to take an octogenarian patient to Primary Health Centre (PHC) Duddi on shoulders, covering almost 9 km on foot.

The residents said that every year they are subjected to hardships due to heavy snowfall in the entire Machil sector but authorities never clear the inner link roads, putting them to hardships.

“The government has never kept men and machinery available here to clear inner roads of snow. We are unable to understand why authorities don’t keep snow clearance machines in Machil for clearing roads of snow,” Sarpanch Machil Habibullah told Greater Kashmir over phone.