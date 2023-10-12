Winter preparedness of deptts reviewed in Bandipora

Bandipora: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmed Thursday chaired a meeting to review winter preparedness of departments in the district.

The DC on the occasion took stock of department-wise initiatives and works to be undertaken by the District Administration for winter preparedness.

He directed the concerned officers to make necessary arrangements well in advance and asked for framing and executing department-wise action plans for the preparedness.

Dr. Owais directed all the departments to ensure that a robust mechanism is put in place to minimize disruptions of essential services to the general public during winter season.

During the meeting, the DC directed the PDD to set specific timelines for replacement of transformers in far-flung/ remote areas of the district, including Gurez and Tulail besides keeping buffer stock of transformers during the winter months.