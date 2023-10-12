Winter preparedness of deptts reviewed in Bandipora

Bandipora: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmed Thursday chaired a meeting to review winter preparedness of departments in the district.
The DC on the occasion took stock of department-wise initiatives and works to be undertaken by the District Administration for winter preparedness.
He directed the concerned officers to make necessary arrangements well in advance and asked for framing and executing department-wise action plans for the preparedness.
Dr. Owais directed all the departments to ensure that a robust mechanism is put in place to minimize disruptions of essential services to the general public during winter season.
During the meeting, the DC directed the PDD to set specific timelines for replacement of transformers in far-flung/ remote areas of the district, including Gurez and Tulail besides keeping buffer stock of transformers during the winter months.
The officers from PDD informed that a buffer stock of 46 transformers stands available in the division besides cranes for lifting off the defective transformers. It was further given out that generators in Gurez and Tulail will ensure power supply in the areas.
While reviewing the preparedness of the MED and Beacon, the DC laid emphasis on ensuring uninterrupted road connectivity. He also directed the concerned officers for deployment of Snow clearing machinery and equipment for snow clearance on essential, main and internal roads as and when required.
The officers of the Mechanical Engineering Department apprised the chair that additional Snow clearance machines have been provided to Bandipora for quick and robust clearance of roads during winter.
Dr Owais directed all the concerned to ensure availability of essentials including medicines, fuel, ration and other essential items including LPG.