With 2000 new kindergartens, J&K expects a fillip in school enrollment

Srinagar: In Kashmir, the officials expect the fresh enrollments in schools to cross 1 lakh mark this year with the hundreds of new kindergartens of the School Education Department being prepared to give an early start to the education here.

Director School Education Kashmir, Tasadduq Hussain Mir said that in the past two years, the School Education Department had started over 2000 kindergartens.

He said that the kindergartens had been prepared in 2019 but due to various reasons, the pandemic being the primary one, could not take off well.