With locals by their side, construction labourers continue to work without fear

Srinagar: Amid recent civilian killings in Kashmir, hundreds of non-local workers working in the private sector at LasjanSumberbug said that they continue to work without fear as locals stand by their side.

The Lasjan Sumerbug area is known for various private sector units including hot mix plants, brick kilns, stone crusher units and other plants.

Besides locals, around 1000 to 1500 non-locals also work at these plants for the past three decades.

A non-local labourer, Vijay Kumar, who works at the local hot mix plant, said that he never thought of leaving Kashmir even after the recent killings.