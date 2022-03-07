With state-of-the-art facilities, G D Goenka Bla begins academic activities

Baramulla: G D Goenka Baramulla- a state-of-the-art school on Monday started its academic session for the first batch of students.

Located at Sangrama area in the outskirts of the Baramulla town, the school offers a variety of international standard facilities to the students.

The campus is spread over 120 kanals of land comprising five storey centrally heated school building, teachers residence block besides other facilities of extracurricular activities. The school building has a capacity to accommodate around 5,000 students.