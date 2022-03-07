With state-of-the-art facilities, G D Goenka Bla begins academic activities

Baramulla: G D Goenka Baramulla- a state-of-the-art school on Monday started its academic session for the first batch of students.
Located at Sangrama area in the outskirts of the Baramulla town, the school offers a variety of international standard facilities to the students.
The campus is spread over 120 kanals of land comprising five storey centrally heated school building, teachers residence block besides other facilities of extracurricular activities. The school building has a capacity to accommodate around 5,000 students.
To begin with, the school on Monday started the offline classes from class 1st to 5th primary while the students of the kindergarten section will attend the school from March 10. The school started its academic activities for the first batch of the students.
From centrally heated smart classrooms to PVR based auditorium, the school is equipped with all international standards of facilities for the students. The school has a computer museum, language laboratory besides the uniquely designed classroom infrastructure for the students of all age groups. Also, the facility of a swimming pool will be a reality soon for the students of the school.
“The work is already under progress. We have to fix the tiles and give some final touches to it before making it functional in the campus,” Raja Zubair, one of the directors of the school told Greater Kashmir.
At present the school has an enrolment of 225 students from kindergarten to class 5th and is affiliated with JK Board of School Education up to class 5th.
“But we are expecting an inspection by CBSE in June or July month and we are hopeful to get their affiliation up to class 10th or 12th in one go,” Zubair said.
The school has recruited 31 non-teaching staff members besides 21 teachers. “We also have counselors, activity teachers and special educators,” he said.
Besides providing state-of-the-art facilities, the school administration is aiming high in terms of maintaining the academic standards of the school.
“It is a new family in G D Goenka group and people of Baramulla have expectations. We will definitely go through the G D Goenka curriculum and add a lot of diversity in it as per the needs of the children,” Principal G D Goenka Baramulla, Joti Gupta told Greater Kashmir.
“We all know that every child is not gifted with an equal level of intelligence. Our academic planner and technology will cater to the needs of every student,” she said.
The school aims at introducing multi tasking wherein it will engage students in various skill based activities in morning assembly, classrooms and organise different programmes to hone their talent.
“We will also incorporate the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in our curriculum. We will offer skill training to the students as per their taste,” Principal said.
The school advocates the system of integrated curriculum in which a topic is taught across different disciplines using a specific set of methods. For Nursery till KG – the school follows an integrated, thematic and activity based approach.