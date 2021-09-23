Woman among four arrested in Hajin: Police

The Police statement said that the group maintained close contact with the militant handlers across the border and were involved in the bidding and recruiting of youth into militancy and arranging weapons and logistics for them.

It said, “Parray was earlier associated with Jamaat-e-Islami before shifting his allegiance to the MasaratAlam-led Muslim League. About a dozen PSAs and FIRs are lodged against him and he has spent a good part of the previous decade in custody.”

The Police statement said that the group was involved in motivating youth to carry out petrol bombs on government buildings and protected persons and carrying out a reconnaissance of potential targets.

It said a huge quantity of incendiary materials was recovered from them which had to be used for making petrol bombs.

The statement said that two persons who on their instance were about to join militant ranks had been detained for questioning.

“On the disclosures made by the accused, two individuals Rafeeq of Naidkhai and Hilal Ahmad Shah of Shah MohallaHajin, who were about to join the terror ranks have been detained and are being questioned,” the Police statement said.