Woman arrested for kidnapping 4-year-old child in Budgam

Srinagar: Police in Budgam have arrested a woman from Rajasthan who tried to kidnap a four year old child.
The Police Station Khag received information that one lady who was begging in village Dalwash, Khag kidnapped a child aged about four years namely Ahil Ahmad Pandith son of Ghulam Mohi-Din Pandith resident of Dalwash Khag.
The lady, police said, concealed him under her scarf. Some women became suspicious and informed police Station Khag.
A police party of police station Khag rushed to the spot along with lady police personnel, recovered the kidnapped boy from her possession and arrested her on spot.
The accused lady has been subsequently identified as Chidi Devi, wife of Khana Ram resident of Dhannasar, Hanumangarh Rajasthan.
“Case FIR number 17/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Khag and investigation taken up. The boy has been handed over to his parents after medico legal formalities,” police said.