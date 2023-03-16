Woman arrested for kidnapping 4-year-old child in Budgam

Srinagar: Police in Budgam have arrested a woman from Rajasthan who tried to kidnap a four year old child.

The Police Station Khag received information that one lady who was begging in village Dalwash, Khag kidnapped a child aged about four years namely Ahil Ahmad Pandith son of Ghulam Mohi-Din Pandith resident of Dalwash Khag.

The lady, police said, concealed him under her scarf. Some women became suspicious and informed police Station Khag.