Woman arrested with grenade in Bandipora

Srinagar: A woman, working as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for the militants was arrested in Aloosa area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday, Police said.

Police said that based on specific information a checkpoint was established at Aloosa Bandipora regarding the movement of a woman OGW.

On being intercepted, a grenade and a large number of posters of a militant outfit were recovered from her.

The officer said that on being questioned she disclosed that she was from Sheeri, Baramulla and was working as an OGW.

A case under ULPA has been lodged against her at Police Station Bandipora, Police said. GNS