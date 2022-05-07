Woman critically injured in domestic violence case in Baramulla

Baramulla: A woman has received critical injury after she was allegedly beaten up by her husband in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.
The injured woman, Zahida, 29, wife of Tariq Ahmad Mir, resident of Kakawthal Kreeri has received critical injury on her head and has been put on ventilator at SKIMS Srinagar.
The family members of the injured woman in their complaint have alleged that their daughter was being harassed on and on by her husband and in-laws.
They alleged that a few days back, her husband ruthlessly beat her and hit her head with some object causing critical head injury.
“She was rushed to a local hospital from where she was shifted to Srinagar hospital. She is battling for life and has been put on a ventilator,” said a family member of the injured woman.
While demanding arrest of the accused persons , the family members of the injured woman claim that it is a matter of ‘domestic violence’ and ‘attempt to murder’ which left their daughter in the state of coma.
“We demand immediate action against the accused persons involved in this heinous crime. Our daughter was tolerating harassment of her husband and in-laws since long, however, the fresh assault carried by her husband was aimed to murder her, she is in coma and her chances of survival are less,” claimed angry relatives of the woman.
Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said that following the complaint of domestic violence and assault on thewoman by her husband and in-laws , a case has been registered at the Kreeri police station.
“A case under section 498 A, and 307 has been lodged at the Kreeri police station. Investigation has been set in motion,” he said.