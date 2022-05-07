Woman critically injured in domestic violence case in Baramulla

Baramulla: A woman has received critical injury after she was allegedly beaten up by her husband in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

The injured woman, Zahida, 29, wife of Tariq Ahmad Mir, resident of Kakawthal Kreeri has received critical injury on her head and has been put on ventilator at SKIMS Srinagar.

The family members of the injured woman in their complaint have alleged that their daughter was being harassed on and on by her husband and in-laws.

They alleged that a few days back, her husband ruthlessly beat her and hit her head with some object causing critical head injury.