Woman detained after recovery of IED-like substance in Poonch

Rajouri: Security forces in Poonch have detained a lady suspect after recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) like substance in Poonch town.

The recovery has been made just six days ahead of Rajouri visit of Home Minister, Amit Shah for which security apparatus in the district has been put on high alert.

"Today on a reliable input, Police along with other security agencies recovered an IED like substance at Poonch." police said in an official statement. " One lady suspect has been detained for questioning."