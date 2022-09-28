Woman detained after recovery of IED-like substance in Poonch

Rajouri: Security forces in Poonch have detained a lady suspect after recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) like substance in Poonch town.
The recovery has been made just six days ahead of Rajouri visit of Home Minister, Amit Shah for which security apparatus in the district has been put on high alert.
"Today on a reliable input, Police along with other security agencies recovered an IED like substance at Poonch." police said in an official statement. " One lady suspect has been detained for questioning."
It further informed that further investigation into the matter is going on. Officials further informed that Bomb Disposal Squad and technical experts of Jammu and Kashmir police have started examination of material and presence of explosive material could not be ruled out.
They further said that this is for the first time since years that a lady has been detained with IED like material and link of this with direct terror activities cannot be ruled out.