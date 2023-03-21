Woman, her son arrested for drug peddling in Budgam: Police

Srinagar: Police have arrested a woman and her son for drug peddling in Budgam, a press release said.

“Police Post Mochwa received a specific information through reliable sources that one person namely Mohammad Yaqoob Khan son of Sirajudin and his mother has concealed contraband substance in their residential house at Gopalpora Chadoora. On receipt of this information, a police party along with first class executive magistrate B K Pora raided the specific spot and recovered 31 sticks of charas weighing one kg and 122grams from their house. Both mother and son have been arrested on spot and have been shifted to the police station,” the press release added.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 46/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora and investigation has been initiated.