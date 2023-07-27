Woman hit by truck, dies in Banihal

Ramban: A woman was crushed to death by a speedy truck in the Lamber toll Plaza area of Banihal on Srinagar Jammu National Highway Thursday afternoon.

The incident was recorded in CCTV cameras installed alongside NH-44.

Police said that a woman, identified as Amina Begum, 30, wife of Muhammad Iqbal Wani, resident of Lamber, Banihal, died after a truck, bearing registration number RJ07GD-2498, hit her near Lamber on Srinagar Jammu National Highway.

“The woman was crossing the road when this incident happened. As she had received critical injuries, she died on the spot,” a senior police officer informed.

As the news of the accident spread, the people, including the relatives of the deceased, assembled at Lamber and held a protest. The protesting locals blocked Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The locals said that they had been demanding foot over-bridge or pedestrian over-bridge since the completion of four-lane work by the concerned construction company NHAI. “The officers had assured us that the bridge would be constructed for the safe crossing of people and students. But the work on the foot over bridge has not started till date,” they alleged.

Later, SHO Banihal Inspector Muhammad Afzal Wani, SDM Banihal Zahir Abbas and DySP Banihal Nisar Khoja reached the spot and assured the people to redress their grievance.

On the assurance, the protestors dispersed and the body was shifted to SDH Banihal for post-mortem and other legal formalities.

Due to the protest, vehicular traffic remained disrupted for a few hours near Toll Post Banihal on National Highway-44.

SHO, Police Station Banihal said the driver involved in the accident was arrested and his vehicle was impounded.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Ramban, Mussarat Islam ordered an inquiry into the death of the woman.

“Sub Divisional Magistrate, Banihal, Zahir Abbas has been appointed Inquiry officer to probe the incident that resulted in the death of a woman today at Lamber, near Toll Plaza Banihal. The Inquiry officer shall investigate all aspects of the case and submit his detailed report or findings in this office within 7 days positively,” DM’s order read.

Later, District Magistrate Ramban also wrote to the Project director National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) seeking his attention to “the past communications and requests for considering the demand of the local people for construction of overbridge on NH-44 at strategic places in Ramban, including Asher, Chareel, Lamber, Chanderkote etc. so that the local people have hassle-free access in movement from one place to another.”

Referring to the protest and assurance given by the SDM Banihal to the protesting people, DM Ramban asked the NHAI Project Director to “start the construction of an overbridge near Toll Plaza Lamber.”

“This shall go a long way in fulfilling the genuine demand of the people residing in the nearby habitations,” he said.