WOMAN IN THE WILD | J&K’s only female wildlife rescuer Aaliya Mir receives Wildlife Conservation Award

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s only female wildlife rescuer, Aaliya Mir who works as a project manager with Wildlife SOS, a non-governmental organisation established in 1995 to protect and conserve India’s natural heritage, forests and wildlife, has been awarded by the administration for her work and conservation efforts.

Aaliya, a wildlife conservationist has become the first woman from J&K to be felicitated with an award for her conservation efforts in the region.

She received the award from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on the International Day of Forests event held by the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment of the J&K government.