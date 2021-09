Ganderbal: A 35-year-old woman was critically injured in a bear attack in Kangan area of Ganderbal district on Tuesday.

A wild bear attacked Shaheena, wife of Jan Muhammad Mir near Kangan power house while she was working in a field, leaving her injured.

Shaheena was immediately shifted to Trauma Hospital Kangan where she was referred to SKIMS Soura in a critical condition.

Locals said that Shaheena was injured last year as well in a similar incident when a bear attacked and injured her.