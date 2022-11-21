Woman JKAS officer’s plea on sexual favours | HC dismisses case against 2 ACB officers

Srinagar: The High Court J&K and Ladakh has dismissed a petition by a woman JKAS officer wherein she had sought direction for quashing a verification by Anti-Corruption Bureau(ACB) regarding a “pseudonymous” complaint against her.

Among others, the JKAS officer, who was working as BDO , had claimed that she was harassed by an SP and a DySP rank officers of ACB for allegedly obtaining sexual favours from her to “close the verification” against her.

She had submitted that on the basis of a “pseudonymous complaint”, no action can be taken by the ACB against her.

The JKAS officer submitted that she cannot be subjected to unmerited and biased enquiry or investigation launched at the behest of some officials in "colourable exercise of the official duty." She contended that the inquiry had already been closed since the lodging of the anonymous and frivolous complaint on 25 February 2021 as the same being dispelled through the official correspondence.

While she submitted that Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 postulates impermeable protections of public servants with the object of curtailing frivolous complaints and the legislative presumption is always in favour of the public servant, she said the impugned inquiry "under guise of inquiry could not be permitted to circumvent the statutory protections and any violation thereto renders the inquiry without any justification in law and liable to be set at naught."