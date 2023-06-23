Woman tourist drowns to death in Gulmarg

Baramulla: A woman tourist died after she slipped into a stream at tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Shalo Ananad, 45, wife of Sandeep Anand. The Gulmarg police have registered a case in connection with the incident and started investigation into the matter.

An official said that the woman slipped into a stream at Botepathri area of Gulmarg. He said the rescuers quickly retrieved her and the tourist had suffered injury in her head and later died in the nearby health facility.