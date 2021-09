Rajouri: A young woman was washed away in flash floods in Androoth village of Rajouri.

Police said that she has been identified as 32-years-old Rukhsana Kouser, daughter of Muhammad Shabir of Rani Badetar village of Rajouri.

It said that Saturday evening, the woman was crossing a rivulet in Androoth when she got washed away in flash floods.

“The woman is missing after she got washed away in flood water and is yet to be traced,” Police said.