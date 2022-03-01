‘Women empowerment necessary in every field of life’

Srinagar: A book authored by Dr Afsana Rashid, Assistant Professor, Media Education Research Centre (MERC) University of Kashmir was released yesterday.
According to a press release, the book is titled “The role of communication in political empowerment of women panchayat raj functionaries: A field study of Baramulla district in Kashmir” .
Prof Afzal Wani, Vice Chairman of Institute of Objective Studies (IOS) presided over the online book release function organised by the Institute.
Addressing the function, he said empowering women is always in favour of society.
“Women are ignored in many fields of life that has led to overall degradation of the society. If the Constitution is followed properly, women can achieve milestones in different walks of life. Dr Afsana Rashid deserves our thanks for presenting different facets of the subject matter through her book,” he said.
The release function was conducted virtually and attended by leading academicians and researchers across country who threw light on the subject matter.
While introducing her book, Dr Afsana Rashid said that Baramulla district was the focus of her research wherein she tried to explore role communication has played in empowerment of women Panchayati Raj functionaries.
Former President of Minority Commission in Delhi, Dr Zafarul Islam Khan congratulated the author in his speech and held empowerment of women as basic requirement for any civilized society.
Encouraging such investigations, he said, researchers should take cue from this research study in the manner it examines and investigates the ground realties.
Director Centre for Women Studies Prof Tabassum Firdous, while extending her special thanks to author, said, “We hope that Dr Afsana’s book will provide leadership for the Kashmiri women towards empowerment.”