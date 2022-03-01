‘Women empowerment necessary in every field of life’

Addressing the function, he said empowering women is always in favour of society.

“Women are ignored in many fields of life that has led to overall degradation of the society. If the Constitution is followed properly, women can achieve milestones in different walks of life. Dr Afsana Rashid deserves our thanks for presenting different facets of the subject matter through her book,” he said.

The release function was conducted virtually and attended by leading academicians and researchers across country who threw light on the subject matter.