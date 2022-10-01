Women hold protest in Baramulla

Baramulla: Scores of women in old town Baramulla staged protest against the installation of smart meters in their area on Saturday.

The women termed the action irrational especially when state administration know that majority people in the area are living blow poverty line.

“How can they justify installing smart meters in old tower Baramulla when their own survey confirm that people here are living like slums with minimum economic resources,” said Jabeena Akhtar, a local resident.

The protesting women while raising slogans against the power development department said that there should be some criteria for installing smart meters. They said installation of smart meters has potential to add further pain and agony to the people who are already facing worst economic crisis.

The protesters said that without setting criteria for the installation of smart meters, it will be considered as anti people policy which will widen the trust deficit between the state administration and the people.