Won’t allow anyone to fiddle with J&K’s syncretism: NC

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) on Tuesday said that it would not allow anyone to destroy Jammu and Kashmir’s ethos of syncretism.
A statement of NC issued here said that addressing a meeting of NC’s district, provincial and Youth National Conference (YNC) functionaries at the party’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters, NC Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani said NC‘s secular commitments had withstood tests of time for decades.
He said that the horrid incidents of targeted killings were alien to the cultural ethos of Kashmir and that Kashmiri had always shown detestation for such ghastly acts.
Wani said that such acts of barbarism were aimed at driving a wedge between the different sections of society in Kashmir but the unity and the widespread condemnation of such wanton acts of bloodshed had brought home to such forces that Kashmiris stand united against such inhuman killings.
“No religion permits such violence,” he said. “The people responsible for such horrid acts of bloodshed have no religion.”
Wani said that NC had been striving towards building an inclusive identity of J&K on the principles of inclusion, equality and justice.
“Our party ideology is emblematic of J&K’s plural ethos and centuries-old syncretism. We don’t differ in our efforts while pulling out people from poverty, morass and illiteracy. Our founding fathers have set before us a progressive vision based on justice, freedom, and equality, all without discrimination. Our party ideology exhibits best of the pluralistic traditions of J&K,” he said.
The event was marked with a two-minute silence in memory of those civilians including non-locals killed in Kashmir over the past few days.
On the occasion, a number of youth from Amira Kadal constituency including Women’s Wing District President of PDP Syeda Gulshan joined the party fold.
Wani felicitated the new entrants.