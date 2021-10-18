Won’t allow anyone to fiddle with J&K’s syncretism: NC

Wani said that such acts of barbarism were aimed at driving a wedge between the different sections of society in Kashmir but the unity and the widespread condemnation of such wanton acts of bloodshed had brought home to such forces that Kashmiris stand united against such inhuman killings.

“No religion permits such violence,” he said. “The people responsible for such horrid acts of bloodshed have no religion.”

Wani said that NC had been striving towards building an inclusive identity of J&K on the principles of inclusion, equality and justice.

“Our party ideology is emblematic of J&K’s plural ethos and centuries-old syncretism. We don’t differ in our efforts while pulling out people from poverty, morass and illiteracy. Our founding fathers have set before us a progressive vision based on justice, freedom, and equality, all without discrimination. Our party ideology exhibits best of the pluralistic traditions of J&K,” he said.

The event was marked with a two-minute silence in memory of those civilians including non-locals killed in Kashmir over the past few days.

On the occasion, a number of youth from Amira Kadal constituency including Women’s Wing District President of PDP Syeda Gulshan joined the party fold.

Wani felicitated the new entrants.