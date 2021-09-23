Won’t allow emotional disconnect between Kashmir, Jammu: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Thursday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were being deprived of a constitutionally-guaranteed democratic setup which was adding to the alienation among the masses in the region.

Addressing a party workers’ meeting of Shopian district at its Srinagar office, Bukhari took a strong exception to the remarks of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on the bi-annual ‘Darbar’ move of shifting capitals from Srinagar to Jammu and vice versa.

He said that the Apni Party would not allow any further divisions of J&K on a regional and emotional basis.

“The annual Darbar Move symbolised a cultural exchange and an economic opportunity for the people of the two regions. It cannot be ceased arbitrarily. Stopping this centuries-old practice means that you are creating an emotional wedge between the people of the two divisions,” the Apni Party president said.

Highlighting the grim challenges faced by the people across J&K, he stressed on the need for restoring a popular government in J&K as soon as possible.