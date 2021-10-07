Words not enough to condemn killings: Aga Hassan

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian President Aga Syed Hassan Thursday said that words were not enough to condemn the unending killings taking place in Kashmir for the past three days.

In a statement issued here, Hassan said that no words were enough to condemn these killings.

“J&K has always proved an epitome of communal brotherhood and harmony. But these incidents have plunged the entire Kashmir into sorrow,” he said.

Hassan said that the people of Kashmir were in grief over the recent killings and a wave of sorrow had engulfed the entire Kashmir.

“Teachers who serve the nation by imparting education have been killed in these attacks. It is extremely shameful that teachers, who are the support system of every nation, are being targeted,” he said. KNS