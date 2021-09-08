Work in double shifts to ensure timely completion of NIFT complex

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today visited the new campus of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) here at Ompora, Budgam.

The Advisor impressed upon the officers to work in double shifts so that the campus is ready for operations from the next academic session. He directed them to take in hand the electrification and sanitary works simultaneously so that maximum work is accomplished within the least possible time.

The Advisor asked them to fix timeline against each component of the work and complete few blocks so that gradual shifting of the Institute is taken in hand immediately. He also exhorted upon them to ensure making the campus functional from the month of October and culminate the process by March. He directed them to have dedicated work force with strict targets so that the stipulated time line is adhered to.

The Advisor also asked the district administration to submit weekly reports about the progress made therein. The Advisor directed for proper landscaping and aesthetic overview of the campus surroundings. He asked them to construct drainage and allied sewerage treatment network so that the campus becomes functional as per the targeted timeline.

Director, NIFT, Dr Javid Ahmad Wani informed the Advisor that it is a prestigious project of national importance to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 326 crore. He further said that NIFT Srinagar shall be the largest campus out of 17 existing campuses in the country.