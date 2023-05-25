Work of registration of births, deaths reviewed in Kulgam

Kulgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi ud din Bhat today chaired a meeting with Registrars of Births and Deaths.

At the outset, the District Statistics and Evaluation Officer (Addl. District Registrar) briefed about the functioning of the online portal viz crsorgi.gov.in and also presented a structural form of Registrars.

CMO Kulgam briefed that 99% cases are institutional deliveries and are being registered by the concerned registrars.

During the deliberations, the DC added that concerned Registrar (Registrar Rural/Urban) shall seek NOC from CMO before issuing birth certificates in those cases of births that are not institutional. Directions were passed to CMO to maintain a complete database of institutional deliveries so as to check for frivolous cases.