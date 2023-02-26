Work on development of park, waterfront inspected in Kupwara

Kupwara: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, today inspected the ongoing work on the park and waterfront Amrit Sarovar at Goos village of Block Hayhama, Kupwara.

Dr. Samoon, who is also Mentor Secretary for Kupwara district, applauded the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray and Rural Development Department (RDD) Kupwara for constructing a beautiful water front Amrit Sarovar and a park in the Goos village at entry point of Lolab valley.

“Rural Development Department has made its presence in rural areas through its massive programmes envisaging total rural transformation. RDD is effectively implementing MGNREGA in the district which is a major livelihood security and asset creation programme” maintained Samoon.