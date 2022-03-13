Work on Rajouri’s Bela Park incomplete for 4 years

Rajouri: Work has remained incomplete on Bela Park in Rajouri town for the last over 4 years depriving people of a facility for outdoor activities.
Started as a place for outdoor activities including jogging, very little development work has so far been executed at the Bela Park site in Rajouri town.
The park is being constructed along Darhali river in the Bela Colony area for which more than one dozen residential and commercial structures were removed during an anti-encroachment drive under the 'City Redevelopment Plan' by the district administration in 2017.
The administration had informed that these structures were illegal and built on state land.
The government started work in two phases for facilities like jogging, walking paths, grass lawns, benches, rain sheds, and drinking water. However, even after a gap of four years, the site is still wearing a deserted look and most of the departments have failed to execute proposed work at the park site.
Officials said that in the initial stage of work a boundary wall was constructed after which jogging and walking pathways were laid out and the desirable targets have not been achieved.
Furthermore, the work of beautification is yet to be started and even the proposed plantation has not been completed.
“Seating arrangements are yet to be put in place at the park," officials said.
The Municipal Council Rajouri recently established an open gym at the park site which was however inaugurated in the last week of February.
Residents of Rajouri expressed resentment over the incomplete work on the park.
“The only place to visit is an open-air gym established by the Municipality," said Anjum Ahmed, a resident.
He said that no other work had been completed so far.
Assistant Floriculture Officer Rajouri said that work of plantation will only be taken up after completion of concrete work.
"Plantation will be undertaken after the paths and other concrete structures are laid out for which the work is under progress," he said.