Work on Rajouri’s Bela Park incomplete for 4 years

The park is being constructed along Darhali river in the Bela Colony area for which more than one dozen residential and commercial structures were removed during an anti-encroachment drive under the 'City Redevelopment Plan' by the district administration in 2017.

The administration had informed that these structures were illegal and built on state land.

The government started work in two phases for facilities like jogging, walking paths, grass lawns, benches, rain sheds, and drinking water. However, even after a gap of four years, the site is still wearing a deserted look and most of the departments have failed to execute proposed work at the park site.