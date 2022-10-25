Work on widening of Baltal-Amarnath cave track speeded up

Men and machinery were stage forwarded by Project Beacon to Domail on 13 September for starting restoration activities. The work on the track commenced on 29 September after a joint survey was carried out by all the concerned departments with BRO.

Amidst various challenges posed by the terrain and weather, the pace of activities for restoration and improvement of track remains uninterrupted and target milestones are being achieved and monitored on a daily basis.

The primary focus of personnel of Project Beacon is to initially increase the track width at slide points and critical/risky stretches.

By improving the gradient, stabilizing slide points and continuing permanent works on the track in future courses of action, the track will be revamped to minimize travel time and minimize hazardous incidents.

In terms of progress, as on date formation cutting on the initial stretch of 3.8 km is under progress. Dozers, excavators, rock breakers and tractors are deployed all along the stretch for improvement activities.

The Chief Engineer of Beacon visited the site to review progress and to take stock of improvement activities happening on ground. He motivated the team to work with full enthusiasm and give their best to improve the present status of track with high quality standards. Never before has this kind of heavy equipment and machinery been inducted ahead of Domail.

Project Beacon is continuously working to improve the road infrastructure in Kashmir Valley.