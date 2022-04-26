Work remains incomplete on NTPHC Bandipora for 14-years

"There is no change. The building remained in the same state before COVID-19," an official told the Greater Kashmir.

The villagers said the land which was handed over to the government for the construction of the health centre belonged to locals who had gifted it to the department.

"The foundation stone of the hospital was laid in 2008 and thereafter the constructing agency came up with a building. For several years work remained irregular on the project," Rashid Ahamd a villager said.