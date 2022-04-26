Work remains incomplete on NTPHC Bandipora for 14-years

Bandipora: The authorities have failed to complete the construction of the New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) in Madhwan village of Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district even after fourteen years.
The housing board has come up only with the concrete structure and the work on the hospital has remained on halt for six years with the building remaining abandoned.
"There is no change. The building remained in the same state before COVID-19," an official told the Greater Kashmir.
The villagers said the land which was handed over to the government for the construction of the health centre belonged to locals who had gifted it to the department.
"The foundation stone of the hospital was laid in 2008 and thereafter the constructing agency came up with a building. For several years work remained irregular on the project," Rashid Ahamd a villager said.
"There has been absolutely no progress whatsoever for over six years. The hospital is lying in the same abandoned condition," Irshad Ahamd a local villager added.
The structure is now being used by villagers for drying crops, sun-dry vegetables and carpets. An official said, "the constructing authorities had delayed release of funds to the contractor and he refused to continue further work on the hospital".
Block Medical officer Hajin, Aijaz Ahamd, admitted that "the status of the hospital construction is the same as it was in 2020.” He said that the project was being executed by the housing board.