Work remains stalled on 93 MW New Ganderbal power project for several years

Ganderbal: Despite the time of several decades, the work on the much-awaited 93MW New Ganderbal hydropower project is yet to start.
The New Ganderbal Hydropower project was announced more than two decades ago. Coming up on river Sindh, the New Ganderbal hydropower project costs over Rs 800 crore and was announced in 1996. The 93 MW l Hydropower Project was conceived as a run-of-the-river scheme on Sindh nallah with three units of 31 MW each.
Official sources said that in 2014 a two-stage bidding process was adopted for the selection of the EPC contractor for the construction of the project in which HCC emerged as the successful bidder with a negotiated cost of Rs. 819.18 Crore. However, for a variety of reasons M/S HCC failed to implement the project till 2017, and subsequently the contract was canceled.
Sources said that the LOI to M/s HCC was issued pursuant to a Cabinet Decision. The proposal was placed before the SAC chaired by then Governor Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik, which accorded approval to the annulment of the Bid Process and initiation of the procurement process of the 93 MW New Ganderbal Hydro Electric Project afresh by JKSPDC in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. The decision was taken in view of the resolution passed by the then Board of Directors of JKSPDC, sources said.
Official sources told Greater Kashmir that all the requisite clearances for the project have been obtained and compliance for clearance of the project by Indus Commission (Gol) was also made.
The government’s failure to start the construction of the 93 Megawatt New Ganderbal Power Project has evoked strong resentment among the people here. Locals said that the successive governments have failed to initiate the work on the much-awaited 93 MW new power project here in the Ganderbal district thus marring the purpose of this vital project. “The announcement about the construction of a new power project in Ganderbal came as a sigh of relief for the people however it was short-lived as to date no such development took place,” the residents told Greater Kashmir.