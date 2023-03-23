Work remains stalled on 93 MW New Ganderbal power project for several years

Ganderbal: Despite the time of several decades, the work on the much-awaited 93MW New Ganderbal hydropower project is yet to start.

The New Ganderbal Hydropower project was announced more than two decades ago. Coming up on river Sindh, the New Ganderbal hydropower project costs over Rs 800 crore and was announced in 1996. The 93 MW l Hydropower Project was conceived as a run-of-the-river scheme on Sindh nallah with three units of 31 MW each.

Official sources said that in 2014 a two-stage bidding process was adopted for the selection of the EPC contractor for the construction of the project in which HCC emerged as the successful bidder with a negotiated cost of Rs. 819.18 Crore. However, for a variety of reasons M/S HCC failed to implement the project till 2017, and subsequently the contract was canceled.