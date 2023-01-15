Work suspended on Zojila Tunnel after avalanche threat

Ganderbal: The Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) construction company responsible for construction of vital Zojila Tunnel has temporarily suspended all the external and underground works for the project amid the heavy snowfall and avalanches near the construction sites here.

Project Manager MEIL Harpal Singh told Greater Kashmir that they have suspended the external and underground works for Zojila Tunnel project due to heavy snowfall in the area and avalanche threats.