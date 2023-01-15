Work suspended on Zojila Tunnel after avalanche threat

Ganderbal: The Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) construction company responsible for construction of vital Zojila Tunnel has temporarily suspended all the external and underground works for the project amid the heavy snowfall and avalanches near the construction sites here.
Project Manager MEIL Harpal Singh told Greater Kashmir that they have suspended the external and underground works for Zojila Tunnel project due to heavy snowfall in the area and avalanche threats.
"For the safety of our workers in view of the snowfall and recent avalanches we have suspended all the external and underground works. All the workers from Sarbal and Nilgrath have been shifted to safer places, " he added.
He said that once the weather improves the work will restart.
Pertinently, the authorities on Sunday shifted all the MEIL workers of Zojila Tunnel project from Sarbal to safer places.
Army, police and SDFR teams evacuated the workers to safer areas.
Two avalanches have hit the Sarbal village near the tunnel construction site in last few days. On January 12, two labourers of the MEIL construction company died after an avalanche hit Sarbal village near Sonamarg.