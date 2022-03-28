Work to construct Sharda temple close to LoC in north Kashmir begins

Jammu: The work to construct Mata Sharda temple and centre close to the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Teetwal belt has begun, officials have said.

The temple located in northern Kashmir's Kupwara district will be built with a view to revive centuries-old pilgrimage to Shardapeeth temple in the Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), said officials of the Save Sharda Committee (SSC).