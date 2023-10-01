Working of forest deptt reviewed

Srinagar: The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of the Forest Force, J&K Roshan Jaggi, inspected Lidder and Awantipora Forest Divisions and reviewed the working of the Forest Department today.

He also reviewed the ongoing developmental works being executed in these Forest Divisions. He informed that under flagship Green J&K Drive programme, the plantation target of 1.75 crores will be achieved this year in J&K.

He said a planting target of 15 lacs has been set up for this year for South Forest Circle.

The PCCF stressed on Chinar planting and low-cost greening initiatives. He informed that South Forest Circle achieved a plantation target of 14.00 lacs last year. He directed for greening initiatives to be accelerated for rehabilitation of degraded forests here. During the tour, PCCF inspected various ongoing development works in both the divisions including Shade Net Structure for Pampore Nursery. He also laid foundation stones of Block officers hut at Gossanard Pampore, New Forest Control Room building at Awantipora and of New Range office building in Bijbehara.