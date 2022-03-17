Workshop concludes at NIT

The valedictory session of the workshop was presided over by the Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal, was the chief guest on the occasion.

He said conducting workshops on relevant themes is the need of the hour. NIT Srinagar will act as a platform for providing relevant knowledge to people who are involved in research activities.

He also expressed his gratitude to HOD Mechanical Engineering Department Prof Nazir Ahmad Sheikh and the entire team of the department for organizing a successful workshop.