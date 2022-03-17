Workshop concludes at NIT

Srinagar: A three-day-long workshop on Dassault Simulia (ABAQUS, ISIGHT, TOSCA, FE-Analysis) Software learning program concluded on Thursday at Mechanical Engineering Department, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar.
The workshop was headed by Prof Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, HOD, Mechanical Engineering Department, while Dr M Mursaleen was the coordinator of the three-day-long event, a press note said.
The valedictory session of the workshop was presided over by the Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal, was the chief guest on the occasion.
He said conducting workshops on relevant themes is the need of the hour. NIT Srinagar will act as a platform for providing relevant knowledge to people who are involved in research activities.
He also expressed his gratitude to HOD Mechanical Engineering Department Prof Nazir Ahmad Sheikh and the entire team of the department for organizing a successful workshop.
Institute's Registrar, Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari said all sessions of the workshop were an eye-opener for all participants and NIT Srinagar will be organising such workshops in the future also so that students can get benefited from these initiatives.
On the occasion, HOD Mechanical Engineering Department, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Sheikh expressed his gratitude to Director NIT Srinagar, resource persons, and all participants for making the event successful.
He said the training workshop proved beneficial to many research scholars from the Institute, who are working on simulation in various fields of engineering topics such as Ali Imran Ansari is working on bone scaffold simulation for biomedical purposes and Avinas who is working on metallic foam simulation.