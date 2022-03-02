Workshop kick-started at Lalmandi

Srinagar: The Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today inaugurated two days workshop on ‘Market Sensitization to boost the export of Kashmir Saffron’ at Directorate of Agriculture Complex Lalmandi, here.
Addressing the participants, the Director said that the strengthening of market mechanism is the prime focus of the department and reiterated its commitment for the welfare of the saffron growers.
Iqbal said that such workshop shall not only upgrade the new entrepreneurs but also enable the officers involved in marketing to prepare a better roadmap which will enhance the e-marketing of the saffron.
He further elaborated the importance of India International Kashmir Saffron Trading Centre and its role in marketing of saffron at National and International levels.
The workshop was organized by Directorate of Agriculture Production and Farmer’s Welfare Department Kashmir in collaboration with Spice Board of India.