Workshop on legal rights of women organised

Kupwara: District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW), Kupwara, under Mission Shakti today organised a day long legal awareness programme to sensitise the women about their legal rights at KGBV Potushai Lolab.
Vice Chairman, District Development Council Kupwara, Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
The event was attended by ZEO Khumryal, officers and officials of One Stop Centre, Special Cell, Staff and Students of KGBV Potushai.
The programme was coordinated by Khalida Hameed (Mission Coordinator, District Hub for Empowerment of Women). She threw light on Women empowerment and addressed issues related to children, removal of gender inequality and protecting a girl child.
The resource persons for the event educated the participants on various legal rights of women. They also talked about women empowerment, Dowry prohibition act, immoral trafficking act, family court act and maternity benefit act.
Speaking on the occasion, a Resource Person from One Stop Centre highlighted the overall services provided by the OSC and also talked about women oriented schemes.
The Vice Chairman DDC motivated women to believe in themselves as they perform the role of wife, partner, organizer, administrator, disburser, economist, mother, disciplinarian, teacher, health officer, artist and queen in the family at the same time and play a key role in the socio-economic development of the society.
On the occasion, school bags, stationary and certificates of appreciation were distributed among the students of KGBV.