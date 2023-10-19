Workshop on legal rights of women organised

Kupwara: District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW), Kupwara, under Mission Shakti today organised a day long legal awareness programme to sensitise the women about their legal rights at KGBV Potushai Lolab.

Vice Chairman, District Development Council Kupwara, Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The event was attended by ZEO Khumryal, officers and officials of One Stop Centre, Special Cell, Staff and Students of KGBV Potushai.

The programme was coordinated by Khalida Hameed (Mission Coordinator, District Hub for Empowerment of Women). She threw light on Women empowerment and addressed issues related to children, removal of gender inequality and protecting a girl child.