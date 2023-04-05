Workshop on National Tobacco Control Programme organised

Srinagar: The Director of Health Services of Kashmir today conducted a Divisional Level Workshop of various key stockholders for implementation of National Tobacco Control Programme and Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, (COPTA)- 2003 here in Srinagar.
The workshop was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and was attended by Dir Health Services Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Dir Colleges, Dir School Education, RTO Kashmir, Deputy Director Information Kashmir, officers from SMC, State Taxes Deptt, Drug & Food Control, ULB, RDD, National Health Mission and Health Department.
Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir underlined the need to ensure a ban on smoking at public places including schools, colleges, hotels, buses, markets and stressed on spot imposition of fines on smokers.
He said teachers should sensitise students about the harmful impact of smoking on the health and mind of youth and the effect on society.
Meanwhile, he said that substance use has taken a dangerous situation in Kashmir and maintained there shall be no mercy for those involved in drug abuse. He also showed concern that if the drug nexus is not curbed effectively then it would have dangerous repercussions.
Div Com said that an intensive campaign has been run on social media and mainstream media against the drug menace.
He directed for organising gainful activities to keep youth away from negativity.
Dir HSK Mushtaq Ahmad while welcoming guests said that the aim of the workshop is to bring key stakeholders on a single platform and to sensitize them for effective implementation of NTCP & COTPA-2003 and to chalk out a comprehensive policy for the prohibition of smoking.