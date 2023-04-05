Workshop on National Tobacco Control Programme organised

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir underlined the need to ensure a ban on smoking at public places including schools, colleges, hotels, buses, markets and stressed on spot imposition of fines on smokers.

He said teachers should sensitise students about the harmful impact of smoking on the health and mind of youth and the effect on society.

Meanwhile, he said that substance use has taken a dangerous situation in Kashmir and maintained there shall be no mercy for those involved in drug abuse. He also showed concern that if the drug nexus is not curbed effectively then it would have dangerous repercussions.