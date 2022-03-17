Workshop on scientific translation in Kashmiri language concludes

Ganderbal: The three-day workshop “Kasher Zabane Manz Sciencuk Tarjumei” (Scientific Translation in Kashmiri Language) organised by the Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in association with the University of Kashmir (KU), under Science and Technology Communication, Popularisation and its Extension (SCOPE) concluded at varsity’s Tulmulla campus here on Thursday.
According to a press note, during the workshop, several technical sessions were held by experts to apprise the participants about the ways to translate the scientific knowledge into Kashmir.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah underscored the need to translate the scientific innovations and discoveries in Kashmiri.
“Kashmiri is our mother tongue and the people would understand Science much better in their native language,” he said at the valediction function.
Prof. Shah said the DCJ would organise more such programmes to train the staff of higher educational institutions in translation.
Addressing the gathering, former Head Department of Kashmir, University of Kashmir, Prof Shafi Shauq, said, Kashmiri is a beautiful language, which can be effectively used to convey the scientific message among the community.
Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, said the SCOPE is already publishing Gaash, a compilation of the scientific write ups, to develop and inculcate scientific temper among the people. He asked the editorial board of the publication to publish write ups on diverse scientific streams.
Finance Officer, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, hailed the DCJ for continuously organizing programmes under SCOPE. He said that the Kashmiri department should extend full support and cooperation to the DCJ for making the project successful.
Dean School of Media Studies, Prof. (Dr) Shahid Rasool, said that several programmes had been organised under SCOPE during the last few months, wherein the participants were acquainted with the importance of translating the scientific works in Kashmiri and Urdu.
He further said the Department would conduct more events to propagate the scientific knowledge, through the regional languages.