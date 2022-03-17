Workshop on scientific translation in Kashmiri language concludes

According to a press note, during the workshop, several technical sessions were held by experts to apprise the participants about the ways to translate the scientific knowledge into Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah underscored the need to translate the scientific innovations and discoveries in Kashmiri.

“Kashmiri is our mother tongue and the people would understand Science much better in their native language,” he said at the valediction function.

Prof. Shah said the DCJ would organise more such programmes to train the staff of higher educational institutions in translation.