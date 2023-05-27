Workshop on Sheep farming organised

Srinagar: A workshop on "Challenges and Opportunities in Sheep farming" was organised by Kashmir Angel Network in collaboration with Creg Agro Pvt Ltd at the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology here.

The workshop was attended by a diverse group of speakers and panelists from academic institutions, farmers, researchers, and industry enthusiasts, all driven by a common goal of revolutionizing the sheep farming industry through sustainable practices.

In his opening address, Chairman, Kashmir Angel Network, Shabir Handoo stated that the workshop is aimed at bringing together key stakeholders from the sheep farming community and create a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration and building startup ecosystem around the sheep farming sector.