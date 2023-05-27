Workshop on Sheep farming organised

Srinagar: A workshop on "Challenges and Opportunities in Sheep farming" was organised by Kashmir Angel Network in collaboration with Creg Agro Pvt Ltd at the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology here.
The workshop was attended by a diverse group of speakers and panelists from academic institutions, farmers, researchers, and industry enthusiasts, all driven by a common goal of revolutionizing the sheep farming industry through sustainable practices.
In his opening address, Chairman, Kashmir Angel Network, Shabir Handoo stated that the workshop is aimed at bringing together key stakeholders from the sheep farming community and create a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration and building startup ecosystem around the sheep farming sector.
The workshop featured a lineup of expert speakers including Ejaz Ayoub Economy expert, Dr S.H. Baba Livestock expert, Dr Suheel Vetarinary expert, Maroof Shah and several others.
An inspiring keynote address delivered by Dr.Javed Ahmed Khan, a renowned expert in the field of sheep farming was the highlight of the event.
Dr.Javed shared valuable insights into the future of the industry and stressed the significance of sustainable practices in meeting the growing demand for sheep products.
Through the day, participants engaged in lively panel discussions on diverse topics critical to the success of sheep farming. The panels featured experts who shared their expertise on breeding techniques, herd management, pasture optimization, animal health, and sustainable grazing practices. Attendees actively participated in the discussions, exchanging ideas, and contributing their perspectives.