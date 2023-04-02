World Autism awareness day observed in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Under the supervision of District Social Welfare Officer, Sahir Majeed, Mission Shakti Ganderbal in collaboration with department of Social welfare Ganderbal and Hope Disability Ganderbal celebrated World Autism Day at town Hall Ganderbal.

The United Nations General Assembly unanimously declared April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day to highlight the need to help improve the quality of life of those with autism so they can lead full and meaningful lives as an integral part of society.