World Autism Day held in Budgam

World Autism Awareness Day is an internationally celebrated on April 2, encouraging nations to take measures to raise awareness about autistic individuals throughout the world. Various stakeholders dealing with children were present in the function to address the problem at ground level.

POIC and PONIC from DCPU spoke about the condition of Autism and also threw light on the symptoms, causes and treatment of Autism.

The participants were also apprised about the various schemes of the Government for the Autistic beneficiaries.