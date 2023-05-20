World Bee Day-2023 celebrated at Shopian

Shopian: In line with the national level celebration of ‘World Bee Day’, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shopian organised a programme here Saturday.

A statement issued here said that Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shopian, Yar Ali Khan presided over the programme.

The day is celebrated every year with the aim to create awareness about the significance of bees and beekeeping. This year’s theme was ‘Bee engaged in pollinator-friendly agriculture production, focusing on actions for restoring, supporting, and enhancing the role of these pollinators’.

Khan underlined the contribution of bees in production of food crops by way of facilitating the process of pollination.